Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:06 AM
Protests after governor’s arrest

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, July 11: Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in support of a popular local governor arrested this week for allegedly ordering several murders.
A court in Moscow on Friday ruled to hold 50-year-old Sergei Furgal for two months pending trial for the murders of several businessmen 15 years ago, as he vehemently denied any involvement.
Furgal's nationalist Liberal-Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind the governor, and on Saturday said some "35,000 people came out to the streets" in Khabarovsk to protest his arrest.
Local news website DVHab.ru called the rally "the biggest in the history of Khabarovsk", saying the crowds temporarily blocked traffic as they walked through the city of over 600,000.    -AFP


