Corona pandemic: Key updates





HARD TIMES IN IRAN

Iran says it cannot afford to shut down its sanctions-hit economy despite battling the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, with record-high death tolls and rising infections. The country must continue "economic, social and cultural activities while observing health protocols", says President Hassan Rouhani during a televised virus taskforce meeting.

GO FREE

The US state of California, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, will release up to 8,000 more prisoners to reduce the spread of the virus in its crowded jails. The inmates could be eligible for early release by the end of August -- joining 10,000 prisoners already freed in similar initiatives since the start of the crisis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says.

EXPERTS TO PROBE ANIMAL ORIGIN IN BEIJING

An epidemiologist and an animal health specialist from the WHO were flying to China to try and identify the animal source of the pandemic. The WHO says the advance team will be in Beijing for the weekend and will lay the ground for a wider mission aimed at identifying how the virus first infected humans.

TRUMP LASHES CHINA OVER CORONAVIRUS

US President Donald Trump lashes out at China over the pandemic while visiting one of the worst-hit US states, Florida -- ignoring health advice about the dangers of large gatherings. "(The) relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could have stopped the plague... They didn't stop it," he tells reporters of the country where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

TRUMP CANCELS CAMPAIGN RALLY

Trump's planned campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday is postponed because of an approaching storm, the White House announces. Trump's last campaign rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month drew criticism for ignoring coronavirus health guidelines and attendance was less than a third of capacity. -AFP















