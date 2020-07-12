Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Nepal PM Oli says intra-party disputes can be resolved through dialogue

Meeting to decide his fate postponed for a week

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KATHMANDU, July 11: Under mounting pressure to resign, Nepal's beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has downplayed the intra-party rift and said such disputes are "regular phenomena" that can be resolved through dialogue, as a crucial meeting of the ruling party was postponed by a week to give more time to the warring factions to reach a power-sharing deal.
Prime Minister Oli also vowed to protect Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity, amidst a border row with India. In a previously unannounced address to the nation on Friday night, hours after the crucial Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was postponed for the fourth time, Oli said that it is the duty of a political party and its leaders to resolve the internal matters and disputes.
The meeting of the NCP's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Friday. But it was postponed for a week at the last moment, citing floods and landslides that killed at least 22 people.
Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." But in his prime-time address, Oli tried to downplay the intra-party rift and growing demand for his resignation.    -PTI


