Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:04 AM
BCB to appoint psychologist for cricket players

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to appoint a psychologist, considering the mental health of the cricketers during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.
The cricketers have been away from the cricket for the last four months, which is believed to make an adverse impact on their mental health. Also there was uncertainty due to this ongoing pandemic which created may them around the world.
As part of their plan to keep the cricketers at good mental state, the BCB will begin the activities with Women's national team and Under-19 team. If it proves successful, the national male team will also have a class under the psychologist.
The BCB had already a name in Ali Azhar Khan in the mind. Bangladeshi origin Canadian psychologist Ali Khan worked with the Bangladesh team in the past twice.
BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury said that the Women's team and Under-19 team will have five sessions with Ali Azhar Khan virtually in the preliminary stage after which they will decide the next course of action.
'We have already thought about the mental state of the players during this pandemic time," Dr. Chowdhury said here today.
"I have talked to Ali Khan, who in the past worked with us. I have explained our plan to him and he also gave his own plan. For the time being, Women's team and Under-19 team is in our plan. If the plan is successful, we'll add the national team," he said.
A total of 25 players will join simultaneously in every virtual session, he added.
Ali Azhar Khan firstly worked with Bangladesh team during 2014 and then the cricket apex board again hired his service in 2018. On both occasions, players said they were benefited by his class.     -BSS


