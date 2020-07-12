Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:04 AM
Academic Council meeting of PU

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 11:  Academic Council's meeting of Premier University (PU) was held on Saturday early morning, said a press release.      
Premier University VC Prof Dr Anupam Sen presided over the meeting through video conference while Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel MP joined, said a press release.  
Board of Trustees member Raymond Areng, Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque, Senior Prof Amal Bhushan Nag and Prof Dr Moazzam Hossain, among others, participated in the webinar. The Deputy Minister of Education raised a proposal on how to make the educational activities of this university world class and workable.
UAP waives 20pc fees for spring semester
Observer Desk
The University of Asia Pacific (UAP) has announced recently 20 per cent waiver on fees and other charges payable by the students for Spring 2020 semester, according to a press release.
Treasurer of the university Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury said, "The university authority has made the announcement considering the great difficulties the parents and guardians are facing because of the economic dislocation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".  In order to alleviate sufferings of students and guardians, the payments of fees for the undergraduate courses shall have 5 installments instead of three, he added.












