Convening body for Purbachal plot owners’ society formed





The community-based voluntary organization, which is committed to serve all the residents irrespective of cast, color, sex and religion, has recently been launched by the plot recipients of the first smart city in Bangladesh called Purbachal New Town on the outskirts of capital Dhaka.

The platform of Purbachal plot recipients is also aimed at paving the way for Purbachal neighbors to come together and upheld environmentally and socially a model town.

Journalist Naim-Ul-Karim, special correspondent and in-charge of Xinhua News Agency's Bangladesh Bureau Office, and Jasim Uddin Khan, Assistant General Manager of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, were elected Convener and Member Secretary respective of the convening committee of the Purbachal Society.

Journalist Tushar Abdullah, Director of Somoy Television, and Md.Saiful Islam, Teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, have been elected co-conveners of the committee.

The other office-bearers include Treasurer Iqbal Karim Nissan, chief news editor of Gazi TV; Joint Secretaries Md Abdur Razzaque Akando, Teacher, Rabiul Haque, journalist, Md Uzzal Molla, lawyer ; Organizing Secretary Jilon Reyad, businessman.

Executive Members: Shah Mohammed Abdus Subhan, solicitor in U.K., Mohammad Ullah Bhuiyan, lawyer, Kibria Shah, income tax consultant in U.K., Mizan Ur Rahman, expatriate, Md Arafat Hossain Arafat, businessman, Shihab Sairas, serviceholder, Imran Shah Azmir, expatriate, Taapon Mahfuz E Rabbani, service holder, Abul Barakat Masum, businessman, and Bulbul Ahmed, expatriate.

















