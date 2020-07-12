NOVOAIR to start flights to Barishal from Sunday

NOVOAIR will start flights on Dhaka- Barishal route from Sunday. The daily flight will depart Dhaka at 3:15 pm and land in Barishal at 3:55 pm, said a press release.

Similarly, it will depart Barishal at 4:25 pm and land in Dhaka at 5:05 pm.

Currently, NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet and Jashore in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government.

Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 as per the government directive to prevent coronavirus infection. From June 1, flights to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet and Jashore routes resumed in phases.

Following that, flights started operating on Dhaka-Barishal route. -UNB













