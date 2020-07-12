Video
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:03 AM
China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over C-19

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has barred US-Bangla Airlines flights from Bangladesh for a week after finding five coronavirus patients on a flight to Guangzhou from Dhaka.
China conducted tests on the passengers of the flight after quarantining them on Jun 27.
Kamrul Islam, a spokesman for US-Bangla, said it received the order from CAAC on Friday banning flights from Jul 6 to Jul 12.
The private airline had only one flight scheduled for this period as it operates one flight a week to Guangzhou. The flight has been deferred from Jul 11 to Jul 18.
On Friday, Italy banned entry from Bangladesh until Oct 5 after finding a number of COVID-19 patients who reportedly travelled with fake test reports on a flight.




Currently, Bangladesh has air connectivity with only Britain and China, among 17 of its international destinations. Transit passengers from Bangladesh can also travel to Qatar.    -bdnews24.com


