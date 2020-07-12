Prime Bank holds 25th AGM virtually





Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting where Directors including Chairmen of all assistive Committees of the Board, representative of Statutory Auditors and almost 400 digitally connected shareholders joined the said AGM.

Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CRO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CFO Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and CBO Faisal Rahman and Company Secretary of the Bank were also present in the AGM.

The Shareholders approved audited financial statements of the Bank for 2019, 13.50 per cent cash dividend (Tk.1.350 per share) for the year 2019 and appointed statutory and compliance auditors for the year 2020.

The AGM began at 11:00 a.m. on the virtual platform, where shareholders registered on the record date could join, propose or second or vote or oppose agenda following instruction earlier notified by the Bank.















