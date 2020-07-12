Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:03 AM
latest
Home Business

PC sales climb as pandemic keeps consumers at home

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

PC sales climb as pandemic keeps consumers at home

PC sales climb as pandemic keeps consumers at home

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10: PCs, somewhat left behind in the mobile internet age, are making a comeback as people stuck at home due to the coronavirus rely on them for work, education and entertainment, industry watchers say.
Gartner and International Data Corporation (IDC) reports released Thursday show shipments of desktop computers, laptops and workstations grew in the second quarter as pandemic-related disruptions to the supply chain were overcome.
"The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers' tech portfolio," said IDC Mobile Device Trackers research manager Jitesh Ubrani.
"What remains to be seen is if this demand and high level of usage continues during a recession and into the post-COVID world since budgets are shrinking while schools and workplaces reopen."
IDC determined that PC shipments worldwide jumped 11.2 per cent to 72.3 million units on the same quarter a year earlier. Gartner had the climb at 2.8 per cent, to 64.8 million units.
Both market trackers ranked HP and Lenovo as the top two PC makers, with Dell in third place. Apple, which doesn't use Microsoft's Windows operating system but is nevertheless grouped among PC makers, came in fourth.
Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa described the second-quarter figures as a short-term recovery, with some of the growth due to distributors and shops restocking supplies as they become available.
Early indicators suggest strong PC shipments for education, business, and consumer uses such as streaming entertainment, according to IDC's devices and displays research vice president Linn Huang.
"With inventory still back-ordered, this goodwill will continue into July," Huang said.
"However, as we head deeper into a global recession, the goodwill sentiment will increasingly sour."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI governor calls for resolution corporation for stressed lenders
Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs
US bans Pakistan's PIA over pilot licence scandal
NOVOAIR to start flights to Barishal from Sunday
China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over C-19
Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions: Minister
Virus crisis sends Canada deficit soaring to all-time high
Oil rises as International Energy Agency boosts demand forecast


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft