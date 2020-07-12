Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 July, 2020, 4:02 AM
latest
Home Business

BYLC Ventures holds virtual entrepreneurship bootcamp

50 teams participate in 3-day training

Published : Sunday, 12 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

BYLC Ventures, an entrepreneurship development programme of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), hosted its first virtual bootcamp from Thursday to Saturday.
 A total of 50 teams attended the three-day programme, selected competitively from over 400 applications for cohort 2 of BYLC's six-month long accelerator program, said a press release.
 The bootcamp was arranged aiming to build the capacity of the participants through workshops on design thinking, product market fit, building a minimum viable product, and other business tools.
 The second purpose of the camp was to assess the suitability of the participants to receive seed funding from BYLC.
 Among the 50 teams, a jury board will select the top 25 from the bootcamp for the final selection round.
Finally, an investment committee will select the top 10 who will each receive USD 10,000 and join BYLC's accelerator programme, the press release added.
 In his opening remarks at the bootcamp, BYLC chairperson Akhter Matin Chaudhury said, "To be a successful entrepreneur you need a bit of luck. But luck is not always an accident. Hard work brings with it its own luck. If you work hard, things will come to you."
 Speaking with the participants, Ken Wilcox, emeritus chairman, Silicon Valley Bank, said, "As a leader, you must be the person that you want others to be. Actively model the qualities you want to see in your team."
 While sharing his insights in a session on perseverance and grit, Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, said, "Startup founders need to have perseverance to follow through on their idea. Success in a startup is 1 percent idea and 99 percent execution."
 The bootcamp was supported by IKEA Foundation and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Other partners included BetterStories Limited, LightCastle Partners, and Hatch Global.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI governor calls for resolution corporation for stressed lenders
Emirates airline to cut up to 9,000 jobs
US bans Pakistan's PIA over pilot licence scandal
NOVOAIR to start flights to Barishal from Sunday
China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over C-19
Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions: Minister
Virus crisis sends Canada deficit soaring to all-time high
Oil rises as International Energy Agency boosts demand forecast


Latest News
Eid ul Azha: Online cattle buying likely to reach new heights amid pandemic
Italian PM didn't call Bangladeshis 'virus bombs': Foreign Ministry
Former UP member killed in Bogura over 'extramarital affairs'
Deal with Regent signed at the Health Ministry's order, claims DGHS
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record
Five dead after 'hostage situation' in SA church
Bangladeshi scientist Senjuti Saha made member of WHO board
Cox's Bazar tourist spots, hotels to remain closed till Eid-ul-Azha
Another Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khasias’ along Sylhet border
Minor drowns in Narsingdi
Most Read News
Behavioural science and man-made architectural environment
DAY 50 OF LOCKDOWN  ।  12 may
Realtors rely on govt’s stimulus package
Country's COVID-19 death toll reaches 2,305
Natural disaster creates international migration crisis in Bangladesh
Re-open Ramna Park without delay
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Stop illegal stones lifting
Counterfeit equipment: Cheating people, increasing health risks
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft