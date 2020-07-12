Nagad, Southeast Bank, Mastercard launch 'Add Money' service





This service will be provided by Southeast Bank's Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). Mastercard was the pioneer payment scheme in Bangladesh to launch the 'Add Money' service for mobile wallets as early as 2019, said a press release.

With this service Nagad app users can now add money to their Nagad accounts. Nagad cash-in limits will be applicable for this service.

To complete seamless transactions any time of the day, Nagad users need to click the 'Add Money' button on the Nagad app interface and select the card option. Users must then provide the required card details and enter the amount they wish to transfer from the card. Users will then receive an OTP (One Time Password) on their registered mobile phone number. By entering the OTP, users will be able to complete the transaction.

This service will make it easy and convenient for Mastercard cardholders to top up their Nagad wallets, making contactless transactions possible. Southeast Bank Limited is the technology provider of this service.

Tanvir A Mishuk Managing Director, Nagad said, "We are glad that Nagad Accountholders can now easily add money to their accounts from their Mastercards, and this will eliminate the need of physically visiting 'cash in' points. Our collaboration with Mastercard & Southeast Bank Limited will make transactions much more convenient for Nagad users in various multitudes." -UNB





















