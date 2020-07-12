UK economy to slump over 10pc, debts to surge: Moody's





Moody's said the UK government's latest 30 billion pound ($37.9 billion) stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK's fiscal position.

"The UK's public debt ratio will likely rise by 24 per centage points of GDP or more relative to 2019 levels," a group of Moody's analysts wrote in a note, taking the debt to 109per cent of GDP this year.

"We forecast a contraction of 10.1per cent in the UK's GDP for this year, but expect a gradual subsequent recovery on the back of the easing in lockdown measures, with growth rebounding to 7.1per cent next year."

Moody's rates Britain Aa2 with a negative outlook following a series of cuts since the country voted to leave the European Union in mid-2016.

Later on Friday, Fitch, another ratings agency, said it now expected Britain's economy to shrink by 9per cent this year, a bigger hit than its previous projection of a 7.8per cent contraction, and the budget deficit would leap to as much as 17per cent of economic output.

Fitch said the government's 30 billion pound stimulus package would probably only cost 21 billion pounds - largely because millions of furloughed workers were likely to be sacked later this year, rather than their employers taking a 1,000 pound government grant to reinstate them.

Britain is on course to take state borrowing to World War Two levels, though the government has said finances will return to a sustainable footing over the medium term.

Moody's said high-frequency indicators suggested that economic activity has gradually begun to recover after reaching a trough in April, when GDP is estimated to have contracted by just over 20per cent.

"Our forecast estimates a sharper peak-to-trough contraction for the UK than for any other G20 economy, taking account of our view that lingering uncertainty around Brexit will hold back the recovery in the second half of the year," Moody's said. -Reuters





















LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody's warned on Friday, and the coronavirus crisis will push up national debt as a share of GDP by nearly a quarter.Moody's said the UK government's latest 30 billion pound ($37.9 billion) stimulus package, announced this week, would aid a gradual economic recovery but add further pressure to the UK's fiscal position."The UK's public debt ratio will likely rise by 24 per centage points of GDP or more relative to 2019 levels," a group of Moody's analysts wrote in a note, taking the debt to 109per cent of GDP this year."We forecast a contraction of 10.1per cent in the UK's GDP for this year, but expect a gradual subsequent recovery on the back of the easing in lockdown measures, with growth rebounding to 7.1per cent next year."Moody's rates Britain Aa2 with a negative outlook following a series of cuts since the country voted to leave the European Union in mid-2016.Later on Friday, Fitch, another ratings agency, said it now expected Britain's economy to shrink by 9per cent this year, a bigger hit than its previous projection of a 7.8per cent contraction, and the budget deficit would leap to as much as 17per cent of economic output.Fitch said the government's 30 billion pound stimulus package would probably only cost 21 billion pounds - largely because millions of furloughed workers were likely to be sacked later this year, rather than their employers taking a 1,000 pound government grant to reinstate them.Britain is on course to take state borrowing to World War Two levels, though the government has said finances will return to a sustainable footing over the medium term.Moody's said high-frequency indicators suggested that economic activity has gradually begun to recover after reaching a trough in April, when GDP is estimated to have contracted by just over 20per cent."Our forecast estimates a sharper peak-to-trough contraction for the UK than for any other G20 economy, taking account of our view that lingering uncertainty around Brexit will hold back the recovery in the second half of the year," Moody's said. -Reuters