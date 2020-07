China auto sales off 22.4pc in first half of 2020

June sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry's biggest global market rose to 1.8 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

That was down from May's 7per cent gain following the reopening of the economy but a rebound from February's record 81.7per cent plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut to contain the virus outbreak.

For the six months through June, sales were off 22.4per cent from a year ago, CAAM reported.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6per cent in June to 2.3 million.

Demand already was weak before the outbreak due to consumer jitters over a slowing economy and trade tension with Washington. Sales fell 9.6per cent last year, the second straight annual decline.

That has hurt global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth.

It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas.

Demand for electric vehicles weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales. The government said in April it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales.

June sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles fell 33.1per cent from a year earlier to 104,000, according to CAAM. For the first half, sales were down 37.4per cent at 393,000.

Also in the first half, SUV sales declined 14.9per cent from a year ago while sedan sales were off 26per cent.

Sales by Chinese brands fell 11.6per cent in June from a year ago to 590,000 units.

Their market share shrank 5 per centage points from the same time a year ago to 33.5per cent. -AP

















BEIJING, July 10: China's auto sales rose 1.8per cent in June over a year earlier but fell by double digits for the first half of 2020 after the country shut down to fight the coronavirus, an industry group reported Friday.June sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry's biggest global market rose to 1.8 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.That was down from May's 7per cent gain following the reopening of the economy but a rebound from February's record 81.7per cent plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut to contain the virus outbreak.For the six months through June, sales were off 22.4per cent from a year ago, CAAM reported.Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6per cent in June to 2.3 million.Demand already was weak before the outbreak due to consumer jitters over a slowing economy and trade tension with Washington. Sales fell 9.6per cent last year, the second straight annual decline.That has hurt global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth.It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas.Demand for electric vehicles weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales. The government said in April it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales.June sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles fell 33.1per cent from a year earlier to 104,000, according to CAAM. For the first half, sales were down 37.4per cent at 393,000.Also in the first half, SUV sales declined 14.9per cent from a year ago while sedan sales were off 26per cent.Sales by Chinese brands fell 11.6per cent in June from a year ago to 590,000 units.Their market share shrank 5 per centage points from the same time a year ago to 33.5per cent. -AP