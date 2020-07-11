Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Govt blacklists Tapentadol painkiller

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The government has declared Tapentadol as narcotic substances and ordered a halt to the production of painkiller pharma drug which is available over the counter in Bangladesh.
The authorities have labelled the drug, an opiate analgesics, as 'Category 2' psychotropic substance under Section 65 of the Narcotics Control Act as it is an alternative means of narcotic substances to addicts.
The classification of the drug as narcotic substances was proposed by the Department of Narcotic Control and recommended by the Directorate General of Drug Administration and
    Pharmacy Department of Dhaka University, according to a gazette notification issued on July 8.
The government can regulate certain sections of the Narcotics Control Act like categorisation of pharma drugs as narcotic substances following the instructions of Section 65.
Drugs are classified time to time under the categories 'Ka', 'Kha' and 'Ga' of Narcotics Control Act based on their types and uses.
In Bangladesh, Globe Pharmaceuticals Ltd produces Tapentadol pills as 'Tapexia', Opsonin Pharma Ltd as 'Tapendol' and Square Pharmaceuticals as 'Pantadol'. The drug is sold at Tk 12 to Tk 17 apiece in local stores.
Several media reports on the abuse of this opioid drug as narcotic substances have been published over the last two or three years as it is cheap and available to buy at local shops.
The companies have been ordered to shut the drug's production across the country. Several companies have already suspended production, an official of the narcotics control agency said.




     -bdnews24.com
.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
Childhood obesity linked to poor heart  health signs: Study
Nepal bans Indian channels for airing ‘false propaganda’
Govt blacklists Tapentadol painkiller
BGB slams India’s Anandabazar report
Flood situation may worsen in Sylhet-Sunamganj, northern region
37 more C-19 deaths, 2,949 new cases in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
Sahara Khatun's body to arrive tonight, burial Saturday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft