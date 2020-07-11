Flood situation may worsen in Sylhet-Sunamganj, northern region





Referring to Bangladesh and Indian meteorological offices'predictions, the FFWC in a bulletin on Friday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the northern and northeaster regions in Bangladesh and adjoining Indian northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and trans-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar in the next 72 hours.

It may cause inundating of low-lying areas in at least seven northeastern and northern districts in the next 72 hours as water levels were flowing above danger marks (DM) at four points three in

Meghna and one in Brahmaputra basin till 9am today while water levels at 57 river stations out of total 101, monitored by FFWC, marked a rise while 42 stations recorded a rise and two others remained steady during that period.

In Meghna basin, river Surma marked a very sharp rise of 118 centimeter (CM) and 59cm overnight at Kanaighat and Sunamganj points respectively flowing 18cm and 17cm above its DM at the respective points till 9am today.

Jadukata river in that basin also marked a sharp rise of 84cm overnight at Larergar point flowing 23cm above its DM while in Brahmaputra basin, river Gur was flowing 13 above its DM at Singra point in Natore with a 13cm rise in the last 24 hours.

Five northern districts of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur and northwestern Natore may also witness a fresh flood in the next 72 hours due to onrush of upstream water and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upstream and northern region of the country.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) bulletin said water levels of Teesta and Dharala may rise rapidly in the next 72 hours and Teesta is likely to cross its danger mark (DM) in the next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow while major rivers in Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin

marked rise till 9am today.

It added water levels of rivers in Ganges-Padma basin were in reducing trend and it may remain static in the next 24 hours.

"People living in low-lying areas in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur districts in the northern region and Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts in northeastern region may face fresh spikes of medium range floods in the next 72 hours," Sarder Udoy Raihan, sub-divisional engineer of FFWC, told BSS on Thursday.

He said water levels of major rivers in Brahmaputra-Jamuna basins may cross their danger marks (DMs) at major points from July 12 and the water levels may reach at its peak on July 17 while water levels of Padma basin rivers is likely to reach its peak on July 19.

With the rise of water levels in the Brahmaputra and Meghna basins in the next 72 hours and later in the Padma basin due to onrush of waters from upstream and heavy to very heavy downpours, low-laying areas of the country's 23 districts may experience spikes of fresh and

prolonged flooding.

"Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has alerted that the people of low-lying areas in 23 districts are going to witness fresh flood in next week as water levels of the rivers Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Padma and the Meghna are likely to rise from July 11," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman told an online press conference on Thursday after an inter-ministerial meeting on flood.

He said the northern Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari and Gaibandha, northwestern Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, north central Jamalpur and Tangail and central Manikganj districts in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin, central districts of Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Munshiganj and southeastern Chandpur in the Ganges-Padma basin and northeastern Netrokona, Sylhet, Sunamganj and central district of Kishoreganj in Meghna basin may witness the fresh wave of flood.

Since the rise of water levels in Brahmaputra and Meghna basin in the last week of June and later in Padma basin, people in northern, northwestern, northeastern and central districts faced the spikes of flood with loss of livestock, damage of crops and roads.

State minister Dr Enamur on Friday said the government has taken all-out preparations to protect the lives and livelihoods of people from the approaching flood as the deluge may continue for prolonged period.

Required directives have been given to keep shelter centers readied in the 23 districts, he added.

Mentioning the prime minister's constant supervision, Dr Enamur said 200 tonnes of rice, Taka 5,00,000 cash, Tk 2 lakh for child food, Tk 2 lakh for fodder (animal food) and 2000 packets of dry foods were sent to every flood-prone district last night as local administrations can stand beside the victims by reaching the relief goods in due time.

The state minister said Bangladesh is going through a tough situation as it has witnessed a short-term flood between June 26 and July 7 amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Flood

situation became normal in 12 districts from July 7, he added

He said directives have been given to keep readied maximum number of shelter centers in the flood-prone districts and to maintain social distancing and health guidelines, using face masks by those who will take refuge in the flood shelter centers amid the Covid-19 outbreak. -BSS















