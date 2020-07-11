37 more C-19 deaths, 2,949 new cases in 24 hours





The tally of infections has surged to 1, 78,443 as 2,949 new cases have been detected during the period, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

The health official also informed that a total of 13,488 samples were tested at 77 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

She said 1,862 more people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 86,406.

Among the new deceased, 29 were male and eight female. "Their age-based analysis says, one was between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 15 between 61 and 70 and four were between 71 and 80 years," she said.

Twelve patients died in Dhaka Division, 17 in Chattogram Division, two in Rajshahi Division, two in Sylhet Division, two in Rangpur Division, one in Barishal Division and one more died in Mymensingh Division in the last 24 hours.

According to DGHS data, 50.11 percent patients died in Dhaka Division, 26.46 in Chattogram, 5.01 in Rajshahi, 4.92 in Khulna, 4.35 in Sylhet, 3.60 in Barishal, 3.12 in Rangpur and 2.42 percent died in Mymensingh Division," said Dr Nasima.

Age-based data recorded since March 11 show that 0.63 percent of the deceased were below 10 years, 1.14 percent were between 11 and 20 years, 3.25 percent between 21 and 30, 7.30 percent between 31 and 40, 14.68 percent between 41 and 50, 29.80 percent between 51 and 60 and 43.47 percent were above 60 years.

Twenty-three of 37 new deceased died at hospitals across the country while 14 others died at home.

Across the country, 893 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 768 were released. During the period, 2,600 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2,169 were released.

















