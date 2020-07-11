Police hot on Shahed’s trail





Md Shahed made his fortune by lobbying with some politicians in power and top government officials, said a police official requesting anonymity.

He also claimed to be a member of the ruling party's sub-committee on International Affairs.

A top RAB official, requesting anonymity and citing intel, said Shahed could not flee Bangladesh.

Multiple teams are working in and outside Dhaka to arrest him, the RAB official said.

Abdul Baten, the Deputy Commissioner of the police's Detective Branch, said they were also trying to gather information on Shahed.

Law enforces recovered a number of photos of some influential people who he used to exert influence on others.

According to RAB sources, initial investigation revealed that he had siphoned off a large amount of money abroad.

The sources said RAB personnel raided the hospital on Monday based on intelligence report that the facility was providing fake Covid-19 certificates in exchange for money.

Law enforcers received similar allegations against him but no action was taken apparently due to his close links with some politicians in power and top government officials, said the sources.

According to RAB, the hospital authorities have so far issued more than 10,000 Covid-19 test reports.

Around 4,200 of the samples were tested in different government labs. They threw away rest, prepared fake reports and gave those to patients without testing.

Apart from Regent Hospital and multi-level

marketing, Shahed had many 'shady' businesses which he ran with an iron fist.

Shahed can no longer leave the country as the government has imposed a travel ban on him in connection with issuing fake coronavirus test results at Regent Hospital.

Serajul Karim, father of Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed also known as Shahed Karim, died from coronavirus infection.

Serajul, in his late 60s, passed away at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Mohakhali on Thursday night, six days after Shahed took him to the hospital.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is also investigating other allegations, including illegal accumulation of wealth, against Shahed.

The Home Ministry sources said they identified Mohammad Shahed as a fraud in 2016 and sent a letter to the then Inspector General of Police for action.

However, Shahed was quite a free man and continued his fraudulent activities openly. Police used to arrange protocols for him instead of taking action against the man.















