Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:32 AM
Front Page

Shahed’s associate Tariqul place on 5-day remand

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Tariqul Islam alias Tareq Shibli , a close associate of Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed, was placed on five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Friday in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.
Tareq Shibli  was a Public Relations Officer of Regent Hospital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the remand order, GR Section Officer Md Hafiz said.
Inspector Md Alamgir Gazi of Uttara West Police
    Station, also the investigation officer of this case, produced him before the court, seeking a seven-day remand.
No lawyer stood for him in the court.
In the remand prayer, the IO said, "Tareq  Shibli   in connivance with others used to create  fake Covid-19 certificates and issued those to patients in exchange for money.
Moreover, they charged patients for the tests and treatment despite having an agreement with the government on carrying out such tests and providing treatment free of cost, the IO mentioned in the forwarding report.
Inspector Zulhas Mia of RAB -1 on Monday filed the case with Uttara West Police Station against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed, its MD Masud Parvez and 15 others.
The chairman, managing director and seven others are on the run while RAB arrested eight staffers during their drive at Uttara branch of the hospital on Monday.
RAB had received several complaints that the hospital was issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging excessive fees for Covid-19 testing and treatment of inpatients.
On Monday, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) ordered a stop to all activities of Regent Hospital due to irregularities.
The head office of Regent group along with the both hospitals was sealed off.
On Monday, RAB also conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people for issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.
A mobile court of the elite force conducted drives at the head office of the group and the Uttara branch of its hospital separately on Tuesday afternoon.
Seven Regent Hospital employees were placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.


