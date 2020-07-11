Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:32 AM
Home Front Page

ACC to intensify drive against graft in health sector: Mahmood

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood has said the  national anti-graft agency will intensify its drive against those involved in corruption in the health sector and relief scam.
"Although the Commission's regular activities have been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, it will intensify its drive against the graft suspects," he told a virtual meeting held on the implementation of its Strategic Work Plan 2019 on Friday.
Mahmood said more than 18 officers of the Commission have so far been infected with coronavirus, while two promising officers died of Covid-19.
Amid this adverse situation, he said, the ACC officials are filing cases, arresting suspects, summoning the accused and interrogating them.
"Perform your duties following the health guidelines. If necessary, conduct inquiry and investigation activities staying at home. In such cases, the file register must be followed in the movement of documents and the ACC secretary should be informed of it," he added.
ACC commissioners AFM Aminul Islam and Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan, and senior ACC officials joined the meeting.
Meanwhile,The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday quizzed Md Abdur Razzak, chairman of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, and Md Matiur Rahman, coordinator (medical team) of Toma
    Construction Ltd, over alleged graft in  supplying poor quality masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
A team, led by ACC Director and Head of the Enquiry Team Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Shebly, quizzed the duo from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the commission's Segunbagicha office in the capital.
On July 1, the anti-graft commission summoned five medical equipment suppliers for interrogation as part of its enquiry into the corruption allegations over the purchases of N95 masks and PPE.




Elan Corporation Ltd Chairman Aminul Islam Amin, one of the suppliers, was also summoned but remained absent on Wednesday due to his poor health condition.
Meditech Imaging Ltd Director Md Humayun Kabir and Dhaka Central International Medical College and Hospital's Chairman, also owner of Lexicon Merchandise and Technocrat Ltd Md Motazzerul Islam Mithu are also scheduled to appear before the commission today (Thursday), said ACC spokesperson Prnab Kumar.


