

Sahara Khatun to be buried at Bananni Graveyard today

Her body arrived in Dhaka late Friday night.

Sahara Khatun, country's first woman home minister, breathed her last at 11:25pm (local time) at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. She was 77.

Earlier on Monday, Advocate Sahara Khatun was taken to Thailand's capital Bangkok for better treatment by an air ambulance.

Before that she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Sahara Khatun was admitted to the hospital on June 2 with fever and some old age complications.

Advocate Sahara Khatun was elected MP thrice from Dhaka-18 constituency.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury condoled the death of the veteran woman politician and a lawyer.

President Md Abdul Hamid said in a condolence message that Bangladesh has lost a dedicated politician through the death of Sahara Khatun.

Expressing deep shock at the death of Sahara Khatun, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said "Sahara Khatun, a soldier of Bangabandhu's ideals, worked all her life for people's rights and in establishing democracy." She also said, "I've lost a trusted co-fighter."

AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Home Minister Ashaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also expressed deep shock at the death of Advocate Sahara Khatun.

"The county has lost an honest, efficient and skilled leader," said the Finance Minister adding that she always stood beside AL leaders and activists and provided legal assistance.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Commerce Minister, LGRD Minister, Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister, Information Minister, Food Minister, Railways Minister, Land Minister, Public Administration Minister, Coordinator and spokesperson of the ruling party-led 14-Party Amir Hossain Amu, Agriculture Minister, Water Resources Minister, Agriculture Minister among others also expressed deep shock at the demise of AL politician. Sahara was born on Mar 1, 1943 in Dhaka to Abdul Aziz Master and Turjan Nesa.

After passing LLB, she joined the legal profession in 1981 as a junior lawyer under late president Zillur Rahman.

The founding president of Bangladesh Awami Ainjibi Parishad, she had worked as the chairperson of Bangladesh Bar Council's finance committee. She often met police brutality and intimidation in street agitations when the Awami League was in the opposition.

Sahara was one of the Awami League leaders and activists injured in the deadly grenade attack of August 21, 2004.

The Awami League fielded her as the candidate for Dhaka-5 against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the 1991 election after Sahara had played a courageous role in the movement to topple military dictator HM Ershad.

Sahara was elected from Dhaka-5 constituency in the 2008 elections. In 2009 she was appointed home minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She was also the minister of Post and Telecommunication Ministry.















