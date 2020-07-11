Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:31 AM
Stop illegal stones lifting

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020

Dear Sir
The land structure, environment and biodiversity of the hilly areas have different characteristics. Rivers, canals, streams and mountains are essential for the environment and life. And the importance of natural stone to maintain this essential is immense. These stones have added a different dimension to the tourism industry of the region. But for various reasons and in the lure of illegal profits, a class of people is indiscriminately extracting stones from various sources in the hilly areas.

This is a serious threat to the balance of the environment and biodiversity. Free rock mining is paving the way for natural disasters such as river erosion, landslides and landslides. According to the rules of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, it is not allowed to extract or collect stones from the bottom except for floating stones from rivers and such reservoirs. Unscrupulous stone traders are showing thumbs up to all laws and regulations. This is definitely an illegal activity. It is not desirable to call for development by ignoring the long-term side effects of stone extraction at all.





Therefore, in order to keep balance of nature, conserve biodiversity and protect the hilly region and its people from catastrophic disasters. It is expected that the authorities concerned will stop the illegal activity.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



