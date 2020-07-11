Video
Dumuria potential for red jackfruit farming

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA. KHULNA, July 10: Jackfruit is the national fruit of Bangladesh. In many areas of the country, different seasonal jackfruits are available including Khaza, Aadarosa and gala species.
Yet hybrid species and year-round-yield BARI-1 and 2 have been developed by the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI). There is another species which does not grow in Bangladesh. It is red variety of Vietnam, and it looks very nice.
According to the agriculture research sources, the cultivation of the red variety is possible at Dumuria Upazila, The grower can plant its saplings. The jackfruits can be exported overseas after meeting the local demand fetching a huge amount of foreign currency.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Mosaddek Hossain said presently there are more than 200 saplings of the red variety in the garden of one local Khan Mohammad Sabuj. He informed good yielding this year;  one tree-lover has purchased a tree at Tk 12,000.
 The red jackfruit nursery is located at Arambagh area of Knabari in Gazipur District. Deputy Director (Nursery) of BARI of Khulna Md. Nazrul Islam said the soil and weather of Bangladesh are suitable for red jackfruit cultivation; any type of species is cultivable; the jackfruit holds many varieties. The types can be trans-boundary too.
He added species from one continent can be brought to other continent.
It is good if germplasm from any country gains popularity in our country, he pointed out; but if the germplasm is not imported properly, then it is a problem; it can carry diseases.




Red jackfruit contains low fat, and thus it reduces fatting tendency.
There is 303 milligram potassium in 100 gram red jackfruit.
The jackfruit contains a huge quantity of vitamin-A. It contains Vitamin-D too. It also contains  phytonutrient which prevents ulcer, cancer, high blood pressure and adult preventive. It contains manganese which controls sugar.   It also contains magnesium and calcium which form bones; it contains Vitamin B-6 which checks heart problem.
BARI's Principal Scientific Officer Babu Chandra Sarkar and Deputy Director of Khulna Pankaj Kanti Mazumder said, they have been success in researching on different crops or fruits. They said there are huge potentials for farming red jackfruit of Vietnam. In the coming year, it will be possible to cultivate it at Dumuria.



