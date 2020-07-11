Video
C-19: Four die in three districts

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three persons died of coronavirus and another with the virus symptoms in three districts- Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Jamalpur, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: A village physician died of coronavirus in Tentulia area of Kashiani Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
With him, total 16 people have, so far, died of the virus infection in the district.
The deceased was identified as Bimol Krishwna Trinath, a resident of Tentulia Village in the upazila.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Kaiyum Talukder said Bimol was found positive for the virus on July 4. After then, he was undergoing treatment at his home.
Of the 16 deceased, four in Sadar, four in Tungipara, four in Muksudpur, three in Kashiani and one in Kotalipara upazilas.
Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said 29 more people infected with coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 953 in the district.
RAJSHAHI: A person died of coronavirus and another with the virus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 58, a businessman from Malopara area of the city, and Ratan Kumar Das, son of late Shyamapad Das of Sadar Upazila in Naogaon.
RMCH Deputy Director (DD) Dr Saiful Ferdous said Tofazzal Hossain tested positive for coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at his home since the test result came.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to the hospital on Thursday morning. He died at around 10:30am.
Earlier, Ratan Kumar was shifted here from Naogaon Hospital on Wednesday evening as he was suffering with the virus symptoms, but died early Thursday.
His sample was collected and sent for test.
The Quantum Foundation buried the bodies following government instruction, the DD added.
JAMALPUR: A resident of Sarishabari Upazila in the district died of coronavirus on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Tayej Ali, 70, of Simlapolli Village in the upazila.
Jamalpur General Hospital Assistant Director Dr Mahfuzur Rahman said Tayej Ali was admitted to the isolation unit of Jamalpur Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital on June 30.
He was shifted to Mymensingh SK Hospital on July 1 following deterioration of his condition where he died at around 9:30am.


