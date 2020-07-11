Woman dies from snakebite

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, July 10: A woman died from snake bite in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Priyasi Rani Das, 35, was the wife of Suvash Chandra Das, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit her in the afternoon while she was cooking at her kitchen.

Later, the family members called a snake charmer (locally known as Ozha) for her treatment. The snake charmer gave treatment and said it was not snake's bite.

As the woman fell sick at night, the family rushed her to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex where she died.







