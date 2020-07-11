Video
37 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least 37 more people including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) were infected with coronavirus in three districts- Pirojpur, Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.  
PIROJPUR: Some 27 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in two days.
With this, the total virus cases stands at 345 in the district.
Of the newly infected people, eight in Sadar, 13 in Nesarabad, four in Bhandaria  and two in Nazirpur upazilas.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information.
NOAKHALI: Eight more persons including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police have been infected with novel coronavirus in Hatiya Upazila of the district in last 24 hours.
Confirming the matter on Friday morning, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Nazim Uddin said total 17 samples were sent to Noakhali Science and Technology University on Tuesday. The reports came on Thursday where eight found positive for the deadly virus.
Of the newly infected, one is an ASI and one Sonali Bank officer in Tomoroddi Branch in the upazila.
Meanwhile, the houses of the infected persons were put under lockdown.  
BARISHAL: Bakerganj UNO Madhobi Roy and Health and Family Planning Officer Dr A Munaem Saad of the district tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Both are now in home quarantine.
Their test report came positive at night, said a source close to them.


