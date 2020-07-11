2 killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’





The deceased were identified as Saddam Hossain, 20, and Abdul Jalil alias Gura Putuikka, 30, residents of the upazila.

A team of Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Hoaikyang area at early hours.

Sensing the presence of the team, a gang opened fire on police, forcing them to fire back in self-defence.

Police, later, rescued bullet-injured Saddam and Jalil to Cox's Bazar Sadr Hospital where they died.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

The PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradip Kumar Das said three policemen were also injured during the encounter.

Police also recovered 5,000 yaba tablets, two machetes, and six bullets recovered from the scene.















