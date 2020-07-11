Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020
Lightning kills five in three northern districts

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five persons including four farmers were killed by separate lightning strikes in the three districts- Kurigram, Rangpur, and Lalmonirhat, on Thursday.
KURIGRAM: A farmer was also killed by lightning strikes while harvesting jute on his crop field in Uttar Boldia Village under Kochakata PS in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 38, of the same area.
Kochakata PS OC Md Mamunur Rashid confirmed the incident.
RANGPUR: Three persons were killed by separate lightning strikes at different places in Sadar and Badarganj upazilas of the district on Thursday.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tazhat Police Station (PS) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Sheikh Rokunuzzaman said two persons were killed by separate lightning strikes at different places in Ward No. 15 of the metropolis.
The deceased were identified as former union parishad member Alhaj Mubarak Ali, 62, of Darshana Bhurarhat Durgapur area, and farmer Enamul Haque, 35, of Akkelpur areas.
Another farmer Mossarraf Hossain, 38, of Nagerhat Village in Badarganj Upazila was killed after thunderbolt struck him while preparing his cropland for transplantation of Aman rice seedlings at noon.
LALMONIRHAT: a farmer was killed by lightning strike while working in his crop field in Shoulmari Char Village of Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Motaleb Hossain, 45, a resident of the same same area.
 Kaliganj PS OC Arzoo Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident.


