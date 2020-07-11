

Cattle rearers worried about selling sacrificial animals

Ibrahim purchased two calves taking loan from a credit giving agency. Now the value of them is estimated at Tk 3 lakh.

In previous years, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the traders would go to house to house for paying prices of sacrificial animals in advance. But this year they are not doing it. It is because they are not sure whether there will be Qurbani markets in Dhaka due to corona situation.

Ibrahim said if he cannot sell the cows at fair prices, he will have to count a big loss. Many cattle rearers are also in the same tension with their year-long reared cows.

According to the District Livestock Department, some 30,000 families have reared cows numbering more than one lakh.

Other than Nepali and Haryana species, the farmers have reared native breed of cows in natural way. They have counted huge amount of extra money due to rising cattle feed prices. To pay off debts, many farmers purchased calves to sell those during the Eid period.

Many unemployed and educated youths started rearing cows without running after jobs. However, the farmers are to suffer a lot if they do not get the desired prices of their cows. Even those who reared a couple of cows taking loan on low interest are unlikely to recover their expense.

Anwarul, a farmer in Hemayetpur Village of Gangni Upazila, said his farm has 35 cows of Nepali and indigenous breeds. If the cows are sold for good prices, he will have a profit of Tk 3 lakh. Due to lockdown in neighbouring Chuadanga and Kushtia, they could not sell cows. He is now worrying about setting-up of cattle markets in Dhaka on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said if the cows are not sold at fair prices, the losses will be irrecoverable; and, not only the farmers, but also the traders are worrying about.

Laltu, a cattle trader of Kamarkhali Village in the Gangni Upazila, said he would sell 20-25 trucks of cows in Dhaka cattle markets over the last three years. After deducting all the expenses, the profit would have been nearly Tk 2 lakh.

One and a half month before the Eid, he would start going village to village for booking cows in advance. This year, he did not make any advance booking because he was not sure whether the cows would be sold in this corona situation. He was echoed by another Tikka Khan and Safiuddin of Kunjanagar of Gangni.

Rashid Malitha, a cattle trader of Gabtali Cattle Market, would buy several thousand cows from Meherpur, Chuadanga and Kushtia every year targeting the Eid-ul-Adha. Jafar Mir of Chatian Village of Gangni said a trader Rashid Maltiha informed the local traders that he would not buy cows this season as he could not hope of buying and selling cows.

District Livestock Officer Dr. Jahangir Alam inspected the farm of Saiful Islam in Harirampur Village of Sadar Upazila on June 1. He said at present, seven cows are being reared in the farm following their technical advice amid the COVID-19 situation; the farmer has prepared four cows to sell as sacrificial animals. He estimated the value of the cows at Tk 6 lakh.

When asked, he told this correspondent that the farmers and owners were rearing cows in a natural way; the price of cattle feed has gone high. Therefore, if the farmers do not get fair prices, they will lose interest in farming animals; many will be on the road.















MEHERPUR, July 10: A cattle farmer Ibrahim of Kunjanagar in Gangni Upazila of the district is worrying about his sacrificial cows- Kalamia and Dhalamia.Ibrahim purchased two calves taking loan from a credit giving agency. Now the value of them is estimated at Tk 3 lakh.In previous years, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the traders would go to house to house for paying prices of sacrificial animals in advance. But this year they are not doing it. It is because they are not sure whether there will be Qurbani markets in Dhaka due to corona situation.Ibrahim said if he cannot sell the cows at fair prices, he will have to count a big loss. Many cattle rearers are also in the same tension with their year-long reared cows.According to the District Livestock Department, some 30,000 families have reared cows numbering more than one lakh.Other than Nepali and Haryana species, the farmers have reared native breed of cows in natural way. They have counted huge amount of extra money due to rising cattle feed prices. To pay off debts, many farmers purchased calves to sell those during the Eid period.Many unemployed and educated youths started rearing cows without running after jobs. However, the farmers are to suffer a lot if they do not get the desired prices of their cows. Even those who reared a couple of cows taking loan on low interest are unlikely to recover their expense.Anwarul, a farmer in Hemayetpur Village of Gangni Upazila, said his farm has 35 cows of Nepali and indigenous breeds. If the cows are sold for good prices, he will have a profit of Tk 3 lakh. Due to lockdown in neighbouring Chuadanga and Kushtia, they could not sell cows. He is now worrying about setting-up of cattle markets in Dhaka on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.He said if the cows are not sold at fair prices, the losses will be irrecoverable; and, not only the farmers, but also the traders are worrying about.Laltu, a cattle trader of Kamarkhali Village in the Gangni Upazila, said he would sell 20-25 trucks of cows in Dhaka cattle markets over the last three years. After deducting all the expenses, the profit would have been nearly Tk 2 lakh.One and a half month before the Eid, he would start going village to village for booking cows in advance. This year, he did not make any advance booking because he was not sure whether the cows would be sold in this corona situation. He was echoed by another Tikka Khan and Safiuddin of Kunjanagar of Gangni.Rashid Malitha, a cattle trader of Gabtali Cattle Market, would buy several thousand cows from Meherpur, Chuadanga and Kushtia every year targeting the Eid-ul-Adha. Jafar Mir of Chatian Village of Gangni said a trader Rashid Maltiha informed the local traders that he would not buy cows this season as he could not hope of buying and selling cows.District Livestock Officer Dr. Jahangir Alam inspected the farm of Saiful Islam in Harirampur Village of Sadar Upazila on June 1. He said at present, seven cows are being reared in the farm following their technical advice amid the COVID-19 situation; the farmer has prepared four cows to sell as sacrificial animals. He estimated the value of the cows at Tk 6 lakh.When asked, he told this correspondent that the farmers and owners were rearing cows in a natural way; the price of cattle feed has gone high. Therefore, if the farmers do not get fair prices, they will lose interest in farming animals; many will be on the road.