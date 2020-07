Lightning kills five in three northern districts

37 more contract corona in three districts

C-19: Four die in three districts

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem distributed relief items among coronavirus-affected families at Sirajganj Collectorate School in the town on Friday. photo: observer

