17 nabbed with drugs in 8 districts





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in a drive, arrested two drug drug paddlers with three lakh yaba tablets from Hoaikang Balukhali Bridge area in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Md Shafiq, 25, son of Md Ilias, and Abdul Karim, 22, son of Md Kashem, residents of Balukhali area.

RAB-15 Assistant Director Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Hoaikang Balukhali Bridge area at around 5am, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

Sensing their presence, three drug paddlers managed to flee the scene.

During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug paddling in the area for long, the ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested a youth with 1kg 50gm of heroin from Kashiadanga area in the metropolis on Thursday.

The arrested person is Abdur Rashid, 20, son of Akber Ali of Dhanura Sarder Para Village in Tanore Upazila.

RAB sources said on information, the elite force members conducted a drive in Kashiadanga area at noon, and arrested Abdur Rashid with heroin from a Godagari-bound microbus.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug business during primary interrogation.

After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Kashiadanga Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a drug trader along with 17kg of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Noor Alam Lipu, 20, son of Sayet Ali of Gojerkuti Village in the upazila.

BGB sources said a team of BGB team led by Shimulbari Camp Havilder Obaidur Rahman conducted a drive in the border area at around 2:30am, and arrested Lipu with hemp.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Shimulbari Camp Commander Subedar Quamrul islam confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested three persons with 10kg of hemp in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Kashem Mia, 27, son of Alim Kazi of Medda Shantibag Village, Md Rakib, 25, son of Hafiz Uddin of Maddapara Village, and Md Sirajul Islam, 28, son of Sona Ali of West Medda Village in Sadar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhairab Model PS Motiuzzaman said a team of police conducted a drive in Dhaka-Sylhet Highway Toll Plaza area in the upazila in the afternoon, arrested them with hemp.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the SI added.

BARISHAL: Members of RAB-8, in separate drives, arrested three persons including a woman with drugs in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Liton Hawlader, 42, son of Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Halta Village in Bakerganj Upazila, Sirajul Fakir, 48, son of late Khadem Ali Fakir of Changuria area, and Fatema Akter, 35 wife of Md Humayun Kabir of Pashchim Dohorpara area in Wazirpur Upazila.

RAB sources said a team of RAB-8 arrested Liton and Sirajul with 783 bottles of phensedyl in Rupatali area of the city.

The elite force also seized Tk 9,700 in cash from their possession at that time.

In another drive, RAB members arrested Fatema with 91kg of hemp and 7,680 yaba tablets from Pashchim Daharpara area in Wazirpur Upazila.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Fatema's husband Humayun managed to flee the scene.

Two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with Barishal Kotwali and Wazirpur PSs.

RAB-8 Deputy Commander Major Jahangir confirmed the incidents in a press briefing in the afternoon.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three persons including a woman with 3kg of hemp from Dayarampur area in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Munni Parvin, 33, Russel Ahmed, 28, and Kalam, 45. They were listed drug traders in the area.

Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Dayarampur area, and arrested them with hemp.

After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Bagatipara Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.

Bagatipara Model PS Officer-in-Charge Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A youth was arrested with yaba tablets in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Yanur, 28, son of late Nannu Mia of Pustakamuri area in the municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Government SK Pilot High School Field at noon, and arrested Yanur with 28 yaba tablets.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB detained three persons along with yaba tablets in Sadar and Khetlal upazilas of the district on Monday evening.

The arrested persons are Rana, 32, and Rabiul Islam, 26, of Sadar Upazila; and Atik Hasan Sobuj, 31, of Khetlal Upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Puranapoil area and arrested Rana and Rabiul with 490 yaba tablets.

In another drive, the elite force members arrested Sobuj with 485 yaba tablets from Khandakarpara area.

They were handed over to police following filing of separate drug cases with the respective PSs, said RAB-5 Company Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid.















Seventeen people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Barishal, Natore, Tangail and Joypurhat.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in a drive, arrested two drug drug paddlers with three lakh yaba tablets from Hoaikang Balukhali Bridge area in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday.The arrested persons are Md Shafiq, 25, son of Md Ilias, and Abdul Karim, 22, son of Md Kashem, residents of Balukhali area.RAB-15 Assistant Director Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Hoaikang Balukhali Bridge area at around 5am, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.Sensing their presence, three drug paddlers managed to flee the scene.During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug paddling in the area for long, the ASP added.RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested a youth with 1kg 50gm of heroin from Kashiadanga area in the metropolis on Thursday.The arrested person is Abdur Rashid, 20, son of Akber Ali of Dhanura Sarder Para Village in Tanore Upazila.RAB sources said on information, the elite force members conducted a drive in Kashiadanga area at noon, and arrested Abdur Rashid with heroin from a Godagari-bound microbus.The arrested confessed his involvement in drug business during primary interrogation.After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Kashiadanga Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB sources added.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a drug trader along with 17kg of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Thursday.The arrested person is Noor Alam Lipu, 20, son of Sayet Ali of Gojerkuti Village in the upazila.BGB sources said a team of BGB team led by Shimulbari Camp Havilder Obaidur Rahman conducted a drive in the border area at around 2:30am, and arrested Lipu with hemp.Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Shimulbari Camp Commander Subedar Quamrul islam confirmed the incident adding that, a case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested three persons with 10kg of hemp in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are Kashem Mia, 27, son of Alim Kazi of Medda Shantibag Village, Md Rakib, 25, son of Hafiz Uddin of Maddapara Village, and Md Sirajul Islam, 28, son of Sona Ali of West Medda Village in Sadar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhairab Model PS Motiuzzaman said a team of police conducted a drive in Dhaka-Sylhet Highway Toll Plaza area in the upazila in the afternoon, arrested them with hemp.A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model PS in this connection, the SI added.BARISHAL: Members of RAB-8, in separate drives, arrested three persons including a woman with drugs in the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are Liton Hawlader, 42, son of Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Halta Village in Bakerganj Upazila, Sirajul Fakir, 48, son of late Khadem Ali Fakir of Changuria area, and Fatema Akter, 35 wife of Md Humayun Kabir of Pashchim Dohorpara area in Wazirpur Upazila.RAB sources said a team of RAB-8 arrested Liton and Sirajul with 783 bottles of phensedyl in Rupatali area of the city.The elite force also seized Tk 9,700 in cash from their possession at that time.In another drive, RAB members arrested Fatema with 91kg of hemp and 7,680 yaba tablets from Pashchim Daharpara area in Wazirpur Upazila.Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Fatema's husband Humayun managed to flee the scene.Two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with Barishal Kotwali and Wazirpur PSs.RAB-8 Deputy Commander Major Jahangir confirmed the incidents in a press briefing in the afternoon.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three persons including a woman with 3kg of hemp from Dayarampur area in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are Munni Parvin, 33, Russel Ahmed, 28, and Kalam, 45. They were listed drug traders in the area.Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Dayarampur area, and arrested them with hemp.After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Bagatipara Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.Bagatipara Model PS Officer-in-Charge Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A youth was arrested with yaba tablets in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The arrested person is Yanur, 28, son of late Nannu Mia of Pustakamuri area in the municipality.Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Government SK Pilot High School Field at noon, and arrested Yanur with 28 yaba tablets.However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday.JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB detained three persons along with yaba tablets in Sadar and Khetlal upazilas of the district on Monday evening.The arrested persons are Rana, 32, and Rabiul Islam, 26, of Sadar Upazila; and Atik Hasan Sobuj, 31, of Khetlal Upazila.RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Puranapoil area and arrested Rana and Rabiul with 490 yaba tablets.In another drive, the elite force members arrested Sobuj with 485 yaba tablets from Khandakarpara area.They were handed over to police following filing of separate drug cases with the respective PSs, said RAB-5 Company Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid.