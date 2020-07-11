Ten people, four warehouses fined





MONPURA, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Wednesday night fined 10 people for violating health guidelines in Monpura Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bipul Chandra Das conducted a drive at Hazirhat Bazar in the upazila at around 8pm and fined them Tk 7,900.

UNO Bipul Chandra Das confirmed the incident adding that, drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

FENI: A total of five tonnes of African Magur (clarias gariepinus) were recovered in the district on Wednesday.

A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Maniruzzaman fined four warehouses Tk 13,000 in this connection.

The executive magistrate said the production, exporting and marketing of African Magur are banned in the country. They were fined under the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act, 1950.

















Separate mobile courts fined ten people and four warehouses Tk 20,900 on different charges in two districts- Bhola and Feni, on Wednesday.MONPURA, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Wednesday night fined 10 people for violating health guidelines in Monpura Upazila of the district.The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bipul Chandra Das conducted a drive at Hazirhat Bazar in the upazila at around 8pm and fined them Tk 7,900.UNO Bipul Chandra Das confirmed the incident adding that, drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.FENI: A total of five tonnes of African Magur (clarias gariepinus) were recovered in the district on Wednesday.A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Maniruzzaman fined four warehouses Tk 13,000 in this connection.The executive magistrate said the production, exporting and marketing of African Magur are banned in the country. They were fined under the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act, 1950.