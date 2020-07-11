Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:30 AM
Four electrocuted in four districts

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Joypurhat, Dinajpur and Panchagarh, in two days.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A man was electrocuted and another injured in Bahadurpur Village in Atrai Upazila on Friday.
Deceased Md Bacchu, 35, was the son of Badesh Prang of the same area. The injured person is Ahad, 65, son of Atilal.
Local sources said Bacchu set up electric wire in his pond to save fish from thieves. Forgetting to switch off, he entered the area at noon, and came in contact with the live electric wire. Later, he was rushed to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bacchu dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Moslem Uddin confirmed it.
JOYPURHAT: A construction worker was electrocuted in Purba Parulia area of Sadar Upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Noyon Chandra Mandol, 32, son of Anil Chandra Mandol of Tupara Village in the upazila.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan said Noyon came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under construction building in the evening, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Noyon dead.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A bird-cage worker was electrocuted in Harekristapur Village under Mukundapur Union in Birampur on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shakil Hossain, 25, son of Obaidur Rahman of Biswanathpur Village under Dhaper Hat Union in Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector of Birampur PS Siraj Hossain said Shakil worked in a factory of preparing bird-cage owned by Alamgir Hossain in Harekristapur area.
He came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while working there.
Later, his co-workers rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shakil dead.
Birampur PS OC Md Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.  
BODA, PANCHAGARH: A woman was electrocuted in Moydandighi Union of Boda Upazila in the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Shanti Rani, wife of Adhar Barman of Sipaipara Village in the union.


