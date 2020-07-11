Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020
Farmers frustrated over low prices of pumpkin

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Md Asaduzzaman Asad

THAKURGAON, July 10: In spite of good production of sweet pumpkin this year, growers in the district are not getting fair prices of their produce on various reasons.
The growers alleged the increased transporting costs have cut down prices of their pumpkins.  There are piles of thousands of sweet pumpkins lying on the and along the road sides. They are looking for vehicles at low fare.
To ensure fair prices of pumpkin, the district administration has included it in their relief items for distribution to corona-affected people.
A farmer of Dangi Village of Baliadangi Upazila Akbar Ali said compared to last few years, the production of sweet pumpkin has been better this year. But the price is not good, he added.
He further said, for the good yielding, the farmers have been attracted to its farming; but, for poor prices, they are being frustrated. He, however, said though the price is poor, the demand for pumpkin is huge.
A farmer of Bodeshwari Villlage of Sadar Upazila Anwar Hossain said this year, the cultivation of sweet pumpkin has made a bumper  yield; though the weather has made some impact, the production has been high. But, he said, he is in frustration for not getting expected prices; he might not get his production cost.
Another farmer of Nargun Village Rafikul Islam said this year's carrying cost is high, and he is frustrating.
According to Department of Agriculture extension here, this year, sweet pumpkins have been cultivated in 1,200 hectres of land in the district. The production stands at 24,000 metric tons.
Referring this year's production as bumper, Deputy Director of the DAE  Aftab Hossain said the sweet pumpkin is not easily perishable, it can be preserved. If a special train is arranged, the carrying problem will be resolved, he added.
Terming the adding of sweet pumpkin to the food relief items as landmark, he said now the farmers will get some prices of their   produce.


