Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:29 AM
US’ $23b sale of fighters to Japan

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, July 10: The United States announced Thursday that it has approved the sale of 105 F-35 stealth aircraft to Japan for an estimated $23.11 billion.
Japan had asked to buy 63 F-35A, the traditional version of the electronics-laden fighter aircraft, and 42 F-35B, the short-takeoff and vertical-landing version for aircraft carriers, the State Department said in a statement. Washington gave its green light to the transaction, which will improve "the security of a major ally" in the Asia-Pacific region.
Japan's 2020/2021 defense budget is a record $50.3 billion, aimed at funding purchases of fighter jets and missile defense as the country eyes the threat from North Korea and China.
In response to the rapid modernization of the Chinese military, Japan has decided to acquire a total of 105 F-35A aircraft over the next decade, in addition to 42 F-35B aircraft.    -AFP



