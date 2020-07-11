Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:29 AM
Biden’s $700bn recovery plan

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUNMORE, July 10: Joe Biden unveiled a $700 billion plan Thursday to create jobs and invest in new technologies in an aggressive challenge to President Donald Trump on economic policy, as the warring sides clashed in key election battleground Pennsylvania.
The Democratic challenger presented his sweeping "Build Back Better" proposal, a contrast to Trump's "America first" agenda, during a speech at a metalworks plant in a swing state critical to either candidate's victory in November.
Vice President Mike Pence was simultaneously barnstorming Pennsylvania, defending his boss's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and assuring voters that Trump was best qualified to revive the sputtering economy.    -AFP


