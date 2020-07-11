Corona pandemic: Key updates





WHO team head to China

An epidemiologist and an animal health specialist from the World Health Organization were flying to China on Friday to try and identify the animal source of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO said the advance team would be in Beijing for the weekend as they lay the ground for a wider mission aimed at identifying how the virus entered the human species. "They're in the air right now," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva.

AUSTRALIA OKS REMDESIVIR

Australia approved the anti-viral drug remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 Friday following a similar decision from the European Commission. It is the first drug approved by Australian authorities to treat the virus and promised to reduce hospitalisation time for coronavirus patients, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a statement.

Several other Asian nations have also approved the drug for treatment against COVID-19. The drug was given provisional approval for adults and adolescent patients and would be limited to those severely unwell from the virus, needing help to breathe and in hospital care, the authority noted.

HK CLOSES SCHOOLS

Hong Kong will close all schools from Monday after recording an "exponential growth" of locally transmitted cases in the past few days, including 32 on Friday. In Hong Kong, the closure announcement came after students and parents appeared amongst 66 new infections identified on Thursday and Friday. Around 900 primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong first shut on January 24 and reopened on May 27. The reaction is indicative of how seriously Hong Kong is still taking the pandemic, and is a far cry from the mindset in the White House.

AUSTRALIA RESTRICTS RETURNS

Australia will slash the number of returning citizens allowed into the country by half as it struggles to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in its second-largest city Melbourne. From Monday, only 4,000 Australian citizens or permanent residents will be allowed back each day. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the move is needed to focus resources on countering the "very concerning" virus surge in Melbourne, where authorities reported a record 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

VIRUS-HIT SINGAPORE VOTES

Wearing masks and gloves and being careful to observe social distancing, Singaporeans voted in a general election Friday as the city-state struggles to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.

The People's Action Party (PAP), which has governed Singapore for six decades, is assured of victory but faces an opposition with some popular candidates backed by the estranged brother of the premier. The opposition has accused the PAP of being "irresponsible", but officials insist they have done enough to ensure the 2.65 million eligible voters can cast their ballots safely. -AFP

















