Tough year for Trump at court





SEXUAL MINORITIES

On June 15, the high court confirmed the rights of millions of gay and transgender Americans in a ruling opposed by the Trump administration. A 1964 federal law had banned discrimination "on the basis of sex," but the Trump administration asserted that it applied only to male/female differences, not to sexual or gender minorities.

The Supreme Court rejected the administration's argument by a six-to-three vote. Conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, authored the majority decision. Emphasizing a literal reading of the law's text, he said it was impossible for discrimination against a homosexual person to occur without taking into account the person's sex.

YOUNG UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

On June 18, the high court blocked the Republican administration from ending a federal program that gave legal status to some 700,000 young immigrants known as Dreamers who had arrived in the country as children with their undocumented parents.

By a five-to-four majority (Chief Justice John Roberts, a moderate conservative, joined the four more liberal justices), the court found the move to cancel the program to be "arbitrary and capricious."

ABORTION

On June 29, the high court overturned a Louisiana law that critics said would have forced two of the three abortion clinics in the conservative southern state to close. There, too, Justice Roberts joined his more left-leaning colleagues in support of "settled law": the Louisiana text was very similar to a Texas law that the Supreme Court had tossed out three years earlier.

TAX-RETURN SECRECY

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled on perhaps the most political subject in its latest session: Trump's refusal -- under a particularly expansive view of presidential immunity -- to release tax returns and other financial documents sought by a New York prosecutor. The court's ruling was a stinging legal rebuke to the president. "No citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," Justice Roberts wrote, adding that a president cannot claim absolute immunity.

CONSOLATION PRIZE ON RELIGION

In three separate cases of lesser importance but of keen attention to Trump's religious backers, the five conservative judges gave the president some satisfaction. The court confirmed the legality of a Trump administration move to allow employers who cite moral or religious objections to limit women's access to contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act. -AFP

















