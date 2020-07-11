Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba





United became the first side in Premier League history to win four straight games by a three-goal margin as they closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester with the in-form Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood also on the scoresheet.

Pogba missed the majority of the season prior to the coronavirus shutdown due to injury, but believes United must aim higher next season in the pursuit of newly-crowned champions Liverpool and Manchester City.

"We are really pleased with ourselves, but we know we have to carry on as well," Pogba told Sky Sports. "We are talking in training that we have to carry on, that's what Manchester is, it is a big club and the performances the last few weeks are the standard of Manchester. -AFP















