Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:28 AM
latest
Home Sports

Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, JULY 10: Manchester United should see success as winning the Premier League, not just making the top four, said Paul Pogba after netting his first goal for over a year in another comfortable 3-0 win for the Red Devils at Aston Villa.
United became the first side in Premier League history to win four straight games by a three-goal margin as they closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester with the in-form Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood also on the scoresheet.
Pogba missed the majority of the season prior to the coronavirus shutdown due to injury, but believes United must aim higher next season in the pursuit of newly-crowned champions Liverpool and Manchester City.
"We are really pleased with ourselves, but we know we have to carry on as well," Pogba told Sky Sports. "We are talking in training that we have to carry on, that's what Manchester is, it is a big club and the performances the last few weeks are the standard of Manchester.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft