Moeen, Bairstow in England training squad for Ireland ODIs





Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow and off-spinning all-rounder Mooen were left out of the squad for the first Test against the West Indies, taking place in Southampton this week.

But with England still planning to complete a full programme in a season truncated by the coronavirus shutdown, it has long been accepted they will have to field separate Test and one-day squads.

The third ODI at Southampton, the venue for all three Ireland matches, is set to take place on August 4 -- the day before England start the first of a three-Test series against Pakistan at Manchester's Old Trafford.

That means England's white-ball team are set to be without several members of the team that beat New Zealand in last year's World Cup final including Joe Root and Ben Stokes. -AFP















SOUTHAMPTON, JULY 10: Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were included in a 24-man England training squad named on Thursday for the three-match one-day international series at home to Ireland.Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow and off-spinning all-rounder Mooen were left out of the squad for the first Test against the West Indies, taking place in Southampton this week.But with England still planning to complete a full programme in a season truncated by the coronavirus shutdown, it has long been accepted they will have to field separate Test and one-day squads.The third ODI at Southampton, the venue for all three Ireland matches, is set to take place on August 4 -- the day before England start the first of a three-Test series against Pakistan at Manchester's Old Trafford.That means England's white-ball team are set to be without several members of the team that beat New Zealand in last year's World Cup final including Joe Root and Ben Stokes. -AFP