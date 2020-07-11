Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Great cricketers to attend Sir Everton funeral on July 20

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BIPIN DANI

Former Windies batsman Everton Weeks, who at the age of 95 died in Barbados on July 1 is planned to be buried (alongside other two Ws-Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott) on July 20. This was revealed by his son Andre Weeks.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Germany, where he is a musician, he said, "I am leaving for Barbados on Tuesday and we have planned the funeral to be held on July 20".
"The Barbados Government and the Barbados Cricket Association are trying to get me down for the funeral. They don't want to put dad to rest without me being there. My dad's body is still at the Funeral Home".
"Former and present West Indies cricketers-Sir Garfield Sobers, Brian Lara, Wes Hall, Joel Garner, Desmond Haynes are likely to attend the funeral".
Interestingly, Andre and David Murray (former Test wicketkeeper) both were cricketers.
"Me and David played cricket together for the Barbados Youth team. We played against Australian youth team. Many players from our team went on to play Test cricket".
"David is my brother from another mother and therefore he has retained his mother's name", junior Weeks clarified.
Andre Weeks did meet the other two Ws. "Our families were close friends. Sir Frank Worrell was married to a cousin of mine. Sir Clyde Walcott's son was married to Sir Frank's daughter who was my cousin".  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft