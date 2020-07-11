Great cricketers to attend Sir Everton funeral on July 20





Speaking exclusively over telephone from Germany, where he is a musician, he said, "I am leaving for Barbados on Tuesday and we have planned the funeral to be held on July 20".

"The Barbados Government and the Barbados Cricket Association are trying to get me down for the funeral. They don't want to put dad to rest without me being there. My dad's body is still at the Funeral Home".

"Former and present West Indies cricketers-Sir Garfield Sobers, Brian Lara, Wes Hall, Joel Garner, Desmond Haynes are likely to attend the funeral".

Interestingly, Andre and David Murray (former Test wicketkeeper) both were cricketers.

"Me and David played cricket together for the Barbados Youth team. We played against Australian youth team. Many players from our team went on to play Test cricket".

"David is my brother from another mother and therefore he has retained his mother's name", junior Weeks clarified.

Andre Weeks did meet the other two Ws. "Our families were close friends. Sir Frank Worrell was married to a cousin of mine. Sir Clyde Walcott's son was married to Sir Frank's daughter who was my cousin".















