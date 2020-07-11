Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Broad reveals 'anger' at England Test axe

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

England's Stuart Broad wears PPE on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on July 10, 2020. photo: AFP

England's Stuart Broad wears PPE on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on July 10, 2020. photo: AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, JULY 10: England paceman Stuart Broad said he felt frustrated and angry at having "my shirt" taken away after he was dropped for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton.
Broad was in England's 13-man squad for the series opener, the first major international cricket since the coronavirus lockdown.
The paceman is second only to long-standing new-ball colleague James Anderson in England's all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.
He was their most successful bowler during a 3-1 series win in South Africa earlier this year, with 14 wickets at under 20 apiece.
But for the first match of the ongoing three-Test series, England opted for the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, as well as Anderson and stand-in captain Ben Stokes in their four-man seam attack.
Broad made no attempt to hide his hurt during a frank interview with Sky Sports before Friday's third day, with West Indies resuming on 57-1 in reply to England's 204 all out.
"I found out about 6:00 pm the night before the game," said Broad. "Stokesy told me we were just going with extra pace in these conditions."
The 34-year-old Broad said he had spoken to England national selector Ed Smith about the prospect of adding to his tally of 485 wickets from 138 Tests.
And with England set to play six Tests in seven weeks, with a three-match series against Pakistan to follow the Windies campaign, it is likely Broad will be involved.
"I wanted clarification about my future going forward and I was given pretty positive feedback," he said.
Broad, the son of former England opener turned match referee Chris Broad, added: "I'm not a particularly emotional person but I've found the last couple of days quite tough.
"To say I was disappointed would be an understatement.... I'm frustrated, angry, gutted.
"It's difficult to understand. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years -- I felt it was my shirt."
Broad, however, said he did have some sympathy for the selectors' dilemma.
"We are also in a fairly unique position this summer," he said. "Very rarely do you get all your bowlers fit like we've got at this minute.
"Part of my strength and durability as a cricketer is that I've been fit on a lot of occasions and been available for selection.
"I felt like I deserved a spot in the team, as would anyone else."
But the Nottinghamshire paceman, looking ahead to the second Test, added: "Now I'll be doing as much as I can in the next week so make sure I'm available for Old Trafford."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft