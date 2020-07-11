

Proteas' Ngidi in Black Lives Matter controversy

Bowler Ngidi, 24, said he believed his team-mates should make a stand the next time the squad meets.

"It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person," said Ngidi.

"We have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what's going on. It's a difficult one because we are not together, so it's hard to discuss. But once we get back to playing that is definitely something we have to address as a team."

Ngidi pointed to South Africa's history of racial discrimination which included decades of segregation across all levels of society.

"It's something that we need to take very seriously and, like the rest of the world is doing, make a stand."

Ngidi followed up his remarks by retweeting an extract of former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding's impassioned comments about racism at the ongoing first Test between England and the West Indies.

However, former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar were among several who criticised Ngidi.

Both Symcox and Dippenaar raised the emotive issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed, sometimes in brutal circumstances.

"When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," tweeted Symcox.

'Leftist movement'

Dippenaar said he believed Black Lives Matter had become a "leftist political movement."

He added: "All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."

Symcox also praised Holding for his forthright comments on racism but that didn't prevent him and Dippenaar being castigated on social media. -AFP















JOHANNESBURG, JULY 10: A remark about Black Lives Matter in a Zoom press conference has made South Africa's one-day and Twenty20 international cricketer of the year Lungi Ngidi the centre of controversy echoing the country's uncomfortable recent past.Bowler Ngidi, 24, said he believed his team-mates should make a stand the next time the squad meets."It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person," said Ngidi."We have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what's going on. It's a difficult one because we are not together, so it's hard to discuss. But once we get back to playing that is definitely something we have to address as a team."Ngidi pointed to South Africa's history of racial discrimination which included decades of segregation across all levels of society."It's something that we need to take very seriously and, like the rest of the world is doing, make a stand."Ngidi followed up his remarks by retweeting an extract of former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding's impassioned comments about racism at the ongoing first Test between England and the West Indies.However, former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar were among several who criticised Ngidi.Both Symcox and Dippenaar raised the emotive issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed, sometimes in brutal circumstances."When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," tweeted Symcox.'Leftist movement'Dippenaar said he believed Black Lives Matter had become a "leftist political movement."He added: "All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."Symcox also praised Holding for his forthright comments on racism but that didn't prevent him and Dippenaar being castigated on social media. -AFP