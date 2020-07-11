Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Proteas' Ngidi in Black Lives Matter controversy

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Proteas' Ngidi in Black Lives Matter controversy

Proteas' Ngidi in Black Lives Matter controversy

JOHANNESBURG, JULY 10: A remark about Black Lives Matter in a Zoom press conference has made South Africa's one-day and Twenty20 international cricketer of the year Lungi Ngidi the centre of controversy echoing the country's uncomfortable recent past.
Bowler Ngidi, 24, said he believed his team-mates should make a stand the next time the squad meets.
"It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person," said Ngidi.
"We have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what's going on. It's a difficult one because we are not together, so it's hard to discuss. But once we get back to playing that is definitely something we have to address as a team."
Ngidi pointed to South Africa's history of racial discrimination which included decades of segregation across all levels of society.
"It's something that we need to take very seriously and, like the rest of the world is doing, make a stand."
Ngidi followed up his remarks by retweeting an extract of former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding's impassioned comments about racism at the ongoing first Test between England and the West Indies.
However, former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar were among several who criticised Ngidi.
Both Symcox and Dippenaar raised the emotive issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed, sometimes in brutal circumstances.
"When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," tweeted Symcox.
'Leftist movement'
Dippenaar said he believed Black Lives Matter had become a "leftist political movement."
He added: "All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."
Symcox also praised Holding for his forthright comments on racism but that didn't prevent him and Dippenaar being castigated on social media.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft