Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Asian Cricket Council working to reschedule T20 Cup in June 2021

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

NEW DELHI, JULY 10: The Asian Cricket Council said Thursday they were working to reschedule the postponed Asia Cup T20 tournament in Sri Lanka in June 2021.
The tournament, which had been scheduled for September and hosted by Pakistan in a neutral venue, is the latest sporting event to have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to holding the Asia Cup," the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.
"Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff and commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant."
The ACC added: "Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021.
"The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same."
The International Cricket Council is also expected to soon decide on the future of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November in Australia.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft