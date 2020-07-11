Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:27 AM
latest
Home Sports

Booters will sit with BFF boss today

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The senior booters will sit with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin today to discuss about the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2020-21 and others issues.
The meeting will be held at BFF artificial turf in the city's Motijheel at 3 pm. BFF vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Tabith Awal and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag will also present in the meeting, said a BFF press release.
The country's domestic sports activities remained closed for long and nobody knows when the sports activities will resume following the coronavirus pandemic.
The Youth and Sports Ministry is yet to determine about resumption of the domestic sports. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, sat with the high officials of different federations in an emergency meeting on Thursday last and after the meeting the State Minister said the ministry was mulling to resume sports activities subjected to opinion of health ministry.
The BFF is also facing the same problem to fix the date of new season of the country's domestic football. The national booters earlier sat with the BFF boss twice with the same issues. They had a verbal discussion with the BFF boss.
In the first meeting, the players had a verbal discussion with Salahuddin about future of the domestic football as well as recounting between the players and BPL clubs.
In the second meeting, the BFF president advised the booters how they can keep themselves fit during the coronavirus pandemic.
He suggested the country's young and national team's players to utilize this long layoff. He suggested the footballers to do jogging in the morning, to do physical exercise and practice with football.
Despite the good advices made by Salahuddin, the bootters are still tensed because they are worrying about other leagues players, who are leading a subhuman life. The national booters are still concerned with the entire football.
The booters had earlier separate discussions with BFF president with these issues and now they will formally sit with the BFF boss.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League admits VAR blunders
Germany confirm home match against Spain in September
Late strike forces Inter Milan to share points
Van Bronckhorst 'can't imagine' Barcelona without Messi
Premier League title the standard for ManU: Pogba
Vinicius in Real squad for Alaves after false positive coronavirus test
VAR in the dock as ManU down Villa, Spurs frustrated
Arteta hails 'world-class' Mourinho ahead of London derby


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft