Hilsa to be tastier as lockdown cleans up rivers: Expert





Dr Anisur Rahman, a renowned hilsa expert at Fisheries Research Institute, Chandpur, came up with the information while talking to UNB.

"We have examined the river water and found that the pollution level in the river has reduced due to the suspension of river vessel movement amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The condition of the river was quite congenial to availability of fish food. So, this year's hilsa will be more delicious, more flavorful," he added.

Hilsa has become available now in local markets due to the rise in river water level and rain while though August, September and October months are the peak time to jave hilsa, he said. "This year, a total of 5.5 lakh mts of hilsa is expected to be produced due to the successful drive against illegal netting of jatka (hilsa fry) in the river, which is more than the previous year," said Dr Anisur.

During a recent visit to Boro Station fish market, the largest wholesale fish market in the district, the UNB correspondent found it flooded with hilsa.

However, the price is high as per kg hilsa fish is selling at Tk 300-400 in retail markets.

Abdul Khalek, a trader in the fish market, said, "Hilsa is pricier as a big size hilsa is selling at Tk 1,750 per kg."

In the local fish markets, one kg hilsa is selling at Tk 1,000 while 800 grams of hilsa at Tk 700-800 and a half kg hilsa at Tk 500-600.

Traders also said they are now facing some problems for lack of customers following the coronavirus situation.









People from different parts of the country, including Dhaka, used to come to the fish market through launch, motorbike, train and other local vehicles to buy hilsa but the number of customers is now low due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rabbi, a fish trader, said they are now passing an idle time due to lack of customers and sale of packets and cartons used for carrying fish from one place to another places is also poor.

Visiting the Boro Station fisheries ghat, the UNB correspondent found a large number of fishing trawlers and pickup vans coming to the Fisheries Ghat carrying hilsa netted from the coastal areas of Bhola, Char Fashion, Alexzandar, Hatia, Kamalnagar in Laxmipur and the adjacent areas.

