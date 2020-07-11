Use schools, colleges as flood shelters in affected areas: DSHE

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to temporarily convert all school and college buildings into flood-shelters.

The order signed by DSHE Director General Prof Syed Md Golam Faruk was sent to the relevant officers, head teachers and principals of all schools and colleges.

According to the order, if any educational institution (school and college) is damaged by the possible flood, the concerned district education officers will make a list of the damages through the concerned upazila secondary education officers and send it to the DSHE through email. -Agencies







