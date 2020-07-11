Video
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:26 AM
Home Back Page

Biman resumes commercial flights on Dubai-Abu Dhabi routes July 13

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating commercial flights on Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes next Monday and Tuesday (July 13, 14) respectively after three months of suspension due to Covid-19 pandemic.
"Flights will be resumed on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka on July 13 on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday," said a press release.
Flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route will resume on July 14 and flights will be operated on this route on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Intending travellers are advised to contact helpline number- 01777715613-16.
Earlier on June 21, flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resumed. On June 16, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.
On June 1, Civil Aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.    -UNB


