Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:26 AM
Corona Test Scam

BNP worried about overseas labour market

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that Bangladesh is now at the risk of losing overseas labour market due to the "indifference and negligence" of the government.
"Various countries, including Italy, China, Japan, Vietnam, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE, are imposing various restrictions on the citizens of Bangladesh to enter their countries. The deportation of 152 Bangladeshis from the airport after their arrival in Italy has manifested how indifferent the government is about people's interests!" he said.
Speaking at a virtual press briefing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also alleged that the government's focus is only on receiving remittances sent by expatriates, not protecting their interests.
"We're worried whether our citizens may have to pay a heavy price in the future if Bangladesh loses credibility in the international arena regarding the coronavirus test reports at this time of the Global Village. The awful situation that has created in the country in terms of people's health safety may put the overseas labour market for our citizens at risk," Rizvi observed.
Referring to false corona test report scams of JKG Health Care and Regent Hospital, he said the institutions got permission for conducting corona tests as their owners were the ruling party leaders and close to the government.    -UNB


