UGC seeks govt loan, free internet facilities for university students





The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent two proposals to the Education Ministry asking it to ensure free internet facilities and arrange simple loans for students so that they can buy mobile devices.

UGC Chairperson Prof Kazi Shahidullah said they had sent copies of the letter to the Post and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division and the Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry.

"We hope to get a positive nod from the government. It is an important issue if we want online classes at universities to run smoothly. Universities should ensure at least 80 percent attendances of students on online classes," he added.

UGC did so after an online survey of students and teachers of public and private universities. It found that at least 13 percent students do not have smart phones, according to Prof Shahidullah.

All universities in the country were closed down on March 17 and are currently scheduled to remain closed till August 6.

On June 25, UGC at a meeting with VCs of public universities urged universities to start offering online classes to avoid possible session jams.

Though most VCs agreed, they cited lack of facilities at institutions and uneven internet access of students as obstructions to implementing it. The VCs also sought internet packages for students so that they can join online classes.

On June 22, the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh also called for affordable internet packages for students.

At an online press conference on Thursday, University Teachers' Network - an association of public and private university teachers - demanded a special allowance of Tk3, 000 per month for each student infected with the coronavirus.

They demanded a 50 percent waiver of all tuition fees at private universities.

The organisation also sought one-time or long-term scholarships, interest-free loans of Tk20,000 for at least half of the students of public universities.















The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged the government to launch free internet bundles and grants loan to university students who cannot afford to buy smart phones.The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent two proposals to the Education Ministry asking it to ensure free internet facilities and arrange simple loans for students so that they can buy mobile devices.UGC Chairperson Prof Kazi Shahidullah said they had sent copies of the letter to the Post and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division and the Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry."We hope to get a positive nod from the government. It is an important issue if we want online classes at universities to run smoothly. Universities should ensure at least 80 percent attendances of students on online classes," he added.UGC did so after an online survey of students and teachers of public and private universities. It found that at least 13 percent students do not have smart phones, according to Prof Shahidullah.All universities in the country were closed down on March 17 and are currently scheduled to remain closed till August 6.On June 25, UGC at a meeting with VCs of public universities urged universities to start offering online classes to avoid possible session jams.Though most VCs agreed, they cited lack of facilities at institutions and uneven internet access of students as obstructions to implementing it. The VCs also sought internet packages for students so that they can join online classes.On June 22, the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh also called for affordable internet packages for students.At an online press conference on Thursday, University Teachers' Network - an association of public and private university teachers - demanded a special allowance of Tk3, 000 per month for each student infected with the coronavirus.They demanded a 50 percent waiver of all tuition fees at private universities.The organisation also sought one-time or long-term scholarships, interest-free loans of Tk20,000 for at least half of the students of public universities.