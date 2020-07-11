Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 July, 2020, 5:26 AM
latest
Home Back Page

UGC seeks govt loan, free internet facilities for university students

Published : Saturday, 11 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged the government to launch free internet bundles and grants loan to university students who cannot afford to buy smart phones.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent two proposals to the Education Ministry asking it to ensure free internet facilities and arrange simple loans for students so that they can buy mobile devices.
UGC Chairperson Prof Kazi Shahidullah said they had sent copies of the letter to the Post and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division and the Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry.
"We hope to get a positive nod from the government. It is an important issue if we want online classes at universities to run smoothly. Universities should ensure at least 80 percent attendances of students on online classes," he added.
UGC did so after an online survey of students and teachers of public and private universities. It found that at least 13 percent students do not have smart phones, according to Prof Shahidullah.
All universities in the country were closed down on March 17 and are currently scheduled to remain closed till August 6.
On June 25, UGC at a meeting with VCs of public universities urged universities to start offering online classes to avoid possible session jams.
Though most VCs agreed, they cited lack of facilities at institutions and uneven internet access of students as obstructions to implementing it. The VCs also sought internet packages for students so that they can join online classes.
On June 22, the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh also called for affordable internet packages for students.
At an online press conference on Thursday, University Teachers' Network - an association of public and private university teachers - demanded a special allowance of Tk3, 000 per month for each student infected with the coronavirus.
They demanded a 50 percent waiver of all tuition fees at private universities.
The organisation also sought one-time or long-term scholarships, interest-free loans of Tk20,000 for at least half of the students of public universities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hilsa to be tastier as lockdown cleans up rivers: Expert
Use schools, colleges as flood shelters in affected areas: DSHE
Biman resumes commercial flights on Dubai-Abu Dhabi routes July 13
BNP worried about overseas labour market
UGC seeks govt loan, free internet facilities for university students
Mind the mind during pandemic
DNCC, DSCC likely to announce  Tk 14,300cr budget for FY 21
BCL leader sent to jail on rape charge


Latest News
Tk 70,000 being charged for oxygen worth Tk 70: Dr Zafrullah
Govt urged not to allow cattle markets in four cities including Dhaka
Madrasa student killed as bus hits motorcycle
Kim’s sister says ‘no need’ for another US-N Korea summit
VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated
US mortgage rates slip to a record low 3.03% for 30-year loans
IMF warns global public debt, fiscal deficits to reach all-time high
82 Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat devotees granted bail by Delhi court
Challenging Trump on economy, Biden unveils $700bn recovery plan
Rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful
Most Read News
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Biman to start Dhaka-KL direct flight July 20
Bangladesh Police: Remain people’s friend forever
Bangladesh: 37 more die of COVID-19, 2,949 infected
Facebook: Evolution, present role and crisis
President, PM mourn death of Sahara Khatun
'Sahara Khatun worked whole life for materializing of people's rights'
It’s now a race against time to find a cure
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
147 Italy returnees sent to Hajj camp for quarantine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft